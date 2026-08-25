What is Rowan Coin about?

Rowan Energy Blockchain is the world's first community-supported Green Energy Blockchain. Our blockchain is based on the low-powered Proof of Authority consensus mechanism, where each of our members takes a role either validating the energy transactions or generating renewable electricity and selling it back to the community.

What is the current price of Rowan Coin?

The live price of Rowan Coin (RWN) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Rowan Coin positioned in the market?

Rowan Coin currently sits at market rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦239016064.92985792920000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of RWN?

The circulating supply of RWN is 195000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Rowan Coin?

During the last 24 hours, Rowan Coin traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Rowan Coin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Rowan Coin reached an all-time high of ₦494.66606689907618688000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is RWN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Rowan Coin?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Energy,Internet of Things (IOT),Regenerative Finance (ReFi),DePIN. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.