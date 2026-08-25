Router Protocol Price Today

The live Router Protocol (ROUTE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROUTE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROUTE.

Router Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 79,763, with a circulating supply of 678.74M ROUTE. During the last 24 hours, ROUTE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.080785, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROUTE moved -0.04% in the last hour and +42.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.73K.

Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 79.76K$ 79.76K $ 79.76K Volume (24H) $ 1.73K$ 1.73K $ 1.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.41K$ 115.41K $ 115.41K Circulation Supply 678.74M 678.74M 678.74M Total Supply 982,072,351.3008 982,072,351.3008 982,072,351.3008

The current Market Cap of Router Protocol is $ 79.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.73K. The circulating supply of ROUTE is 678.74M, with a total supply of 982072351.3008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.41K.