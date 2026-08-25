roule token Price Today

The live roule token (ROUL) price today is $ 0.00294068, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROUL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00294068 per ROUL.

roule token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 213,593, with a circulating supply of 72.63M ROUL. During the last 24 hours, ROUL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00858746, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROUL moved -- in the last hour and +39.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.95.

roule token (ROUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 213.59K$ 213.59K $ 213.59K Volume (24H) $ 6.95$ 6.95 $ 6.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 294.07K$ 294.07K $ 294.07K Circulation Supply 72.63M 72.63M 72.63M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of roule token is $ 213.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.95. The circulating supply of ROUL is 72.63M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 294.07K.