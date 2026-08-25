What is Ropirito about?

ROPIRITO is the token representing the @ropAIrito AI AGENT bot developed by @ropirito on Twitter/X. It is a project showcasing diverse multi-agent AI capabilities across social media platforms with continuous upgrades.

What makes Ropirito unique?

Ropirito is the name of the developer building out the AI agent hive mind led by @ropAIrito_bot, based on the Eliza framework. He is a core developer for the Eliza framework at ai16z and has contributed to other notable projects such as the Centience bot $CENTS and the Teleport project by Flashbots [X].

What's the history of Ropirito?

Ropirito is a developer who has been involved in various AI-related projects, including the Eliza framework and the Centience bot $CENTS. He has also worked on the Teleport project, a collaboration between Teleport and Nous Research.

What can Ropirito be used for?

Ropirito's AI agent, @ropAIrito_bot, is designed to showcase multi-agent AI capabilities across social media platforms, with continuous upgrades to enhance its functionality.

What is the current live price of Ropirito?

Ropirito is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the ROPIRITO market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Ropirito's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7614, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29072036.13044497064000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999518374.308366 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Ropirito's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.