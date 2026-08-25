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The live Ropirito price today is 0 USD.ROPIRITO market cap is 21,403 USD. Track real-time ROPIRITO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Ropirito price today is 0 USD.ROPIRITO market cap is 21,403 USD. Track real-time ROPIRITO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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ROPIRITO Price Info

What is ROPIRITO

ROPIRITO Official Website

ROPIRITO Tokenomics

ROPIRITO Price Forecast

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Ropirito Price (ROPIRITO)

Unlisted

1 ROPIRITO to USD Live Price:

$0.00002141
$0.00002141$0.00002141
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:35:11 (UTC+8)

Ropirito Price Today

The live Ropirito (ROPIRITO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROPIRITO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROPIRITO.

Ropirito currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,403, with a circulating supply of 999.52M ROPIRITO. During the last 24 hours, ROPIRITO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02334535, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROPIRITO moved -- in the last hour and +28.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Market Information

$ 21.40K
$ 21.40K$ 21.40K

--
----

$ 21.40K
$ 21.40K$ 21.40K

999.52M
999.52M 999.52M

999,518,374.308366
999,518,374.308366 999,518,374.308366

The current Market Cap of Ropirito is $ 21.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROPIRITO is 999.52M, with a total supply of 999518374.308366. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.40K.

Ropirito Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.02334535
$ 0.02334535$ 0.02334535

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+28.95%

+28.95%

Price Prediction for Ropirito

Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ROPIRITO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ropirito could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ropirito will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ROPIRITO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ropirito Price Prediction.

What is Ropirito (ROPIRITO)

ROPIRITO is the token representing the @ropAIrito AI AGENT bot developed by @ropirito on Twitter/X. It is a project showcasing diverse multi-agent AI capabilities across social media platforms with continuous upgrades. Ropirito is the name of the dev building out the AI agent hive mind lead by @ropAIrito_bot based off the Eliza framework (https://github.com/ai16z/eliza). He’s a core dev for the Eliza framework over at ai16z, centience bot $CENTS (https://x.com/centienceiosol), an AI agent built by Somewhere Systems & TeeHee he built jointly by Teleport (a Flashbots [X] project) & Nous Research.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Ropirito

What is Ropirito about?

ROPIRITO is the token representing the @ropAIrito AI AGENT bot developed by @ropirito on Twitter/X. It is a project showcasing diverse multi-agent AI capabilities across social media platforms with continuous upgrades.

What makes Ropirito unique?

Ropirito is the name of the developer building out the AI agent hive mind led by @ropAIrito_bot, based on the Eliza framework. He is a core developer for the Eliza framework at ai16z and has contributed to other notable projects such as the Centience bot $CENTS and the Teleport project by Flashbots [X].

What's the history of Ropirito?

Ropirito is a developer who has been involved in various AI-related projects, including the Eliza framework and the Centience bot $CENTS. He has also worked on the Teleport project, a collaboration between Teleport and Nous Research.

What can Ropirito be used for?

Ropirito's AI agent, @ropAIrito_bot, is designed to showcase multi-agent AI capabilities across social media platforms, with continuous upgrades to enhance its functionality.

What is the current live price of Ropirito?

Ropirito is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the ROPIRITO market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Ropirito's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7614, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29072036.13044497064000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999518374.308366 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Ropirito's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ropirito

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:35:11 (UTC+8)

Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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