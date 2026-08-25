Roost Price Today

The live Roost (ROOST) price today is $ 0, with a 3.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROOST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROOST.

Roost currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,047, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ROOST. During the last 24 hours, ROOST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.131903, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROOST moved +2.21% in the last hour and +32.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 754.86.

Roost (ROOST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.05K$ 182.05K $ 182.05K Volume (24H) $ 754.86$ 754.86 $ 754.86 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 182.05K$ 182.05K $ 182.05K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Roost is $ 182.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 754.86. The circulating supply of ROOST is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.05K.