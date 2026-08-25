About Roobee Roobee is a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. It utilizes AI and blockchain to provide users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. The Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by the Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain, a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, aiming to provide users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at https://roobee.io.

What is today's price of Roobee (ROOBEE)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 4.30%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ROOBEE are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ROOBEE is 5311533401.250434, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Roobee?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ROOBEE across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Roobee today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦576814298.50665694352000, positioning Roobee at rank #3715 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ROOBEE being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Roobee?

The recent price movement of 4.30% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Yield Aggregator,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.