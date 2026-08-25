What is RONKE about?

RONKE is a memecoin centered around a blue monkey living in the Ronin ecosystem. The project began with a simple PNG image created in MS Paint, which can be easily modified by anyone.

What makes RONKE unique?

RONKE's uniqueness lies in its origins and evolution. The original developer "rugged" the coin, and a new narrative emerged under the motto "

What is dead, may never die." This phrase not only references the project's past but also critiques the pump and dump schemes prevalent in the Ronin ecosystem since memecoins gained popularity.

What's the history of RONKE?

RONKE started as a memecoin with a blue monkey character in the Ronin ecosystem. The original developer abandoned the project, leading to a change in leadership and a new direction for the coin.

What's next for RONKE?

RONKE is moving forward with a renewed focus on its community and the lessons learned from its past. The project aims to navigate the challenges of the Ronin ecosystem while maintaining its memecoin roots.

What can RONKE be used for?

RONKE, like other memecoins, can be used for community engagement, speculative trading, and participation in the Ronin ecosystem. Its simplicity and modifiable nature make it accessible to a wide audience.

What is the live price of RONKE?

RONKE is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.95% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is RONKE today?

The price volatility of RONKE within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for RONKE?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has RONKE generated?

In the last 24 hours, RONKE accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦12.8757892374339054824000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for RONKE?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does RONKE compare to other Meme,Ronin Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Meme,Ronin Ecosystem category, RONKE shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.