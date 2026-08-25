Ronaldinho Coin Price Today

The live Ronaldinho Coin (STAR10) price today is $ 0, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current STAR10 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STAR10.

Ronaldinho Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,314.43, with a circulating supply of 303.37M STAR10. During the last 24 hours, STAR10 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.387179, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STAR10 moved -0.31% in the last hour and +16.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ronaldinho Coin (STAR10) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.31K$ 18.31K $ 18.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.37K$ 60.37K $ 60.37K Circulation Supply 303.37M 303.37M 303.37M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ronaldinho Coin is $ 18.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STAR10 is 303.37M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.37K.