ROLLHUB Price Today

The live ROLLHUB (RHUB) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RHUB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RHUB.

ROLLHUB currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 168,143, with a circulating supply of 999.99M RHUB. During the last 24 hours, RHUB traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RHUB moved -- in the last hour and +9.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 218.87.

ROLLHUB (RHUB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 168.14K$ 168.14K $ 168.14K Volume (24H) $ 218.87$ 218.87 $ 218.87 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.14K$ 168.14K $ 168.14K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,986,375.977264 999,986,375.977264 999,986,375.977264

The current Market Cap of ROLLHUB is $ 168.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 218.87. The circulating supply of RHUB is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999986375.977264. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.14K.