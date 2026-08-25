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The live Rogue AI price today is 0 USD.RAI market cap is 44,295 USD. Track real-time RAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Rogue AI price today is 0 USD.RAI market cap is 44,295 USD. Track real-time RAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Rogue AI Price (RAI)

Unlisted

1 RAI to USD Live Price:

$0.0000443
$0.0000443$0.0000443
+4.55%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rogue AI (RAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:33:54 (UTC+8)

Rogue AI Price Today

The live Rogue AI (RAI) price today is $ 0, with a 6.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RAI.

Rogue AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 44,295, with a circulating supply of 999.95M RAI. During the last 24 hours, RAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00144283, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RAI moved -- in the last hour and +34.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Rogue AI (RAI) Market Information

$ 44.30K
$ 44.30K$ 44.30K

--
----

$ 44.30K
$ 44.30K$ 44.30K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,810.789558
999,947,810.789558 999,947,810.789558

The current Market Cap of Rogue AI is $ 44.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RAI is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999947810.789558. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.30K.

Rogue AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00144283
$ 0.00144283$ 0.00144283

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+6.46%

+34.86%

+34.86%

Price Prediction for Rogue AI

Rogue AI (RAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rogue AI (RAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rogue AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rogue AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rogue AI Price Prediction.

What is Rogue AI (RAI)

Rogue AI is a next-generation trading automation platform built on Solana by Rogue Evolution. At its core, it provides users with autonomous AI-driven trading algorithms, supported by private DePIN infrastructure that ensures near-zero downtime and ultra-fast execution. The RAI token powers this decentralized ecosystem, granting access to advanced trading bots, exclusive intelligence tools, and early-stage strategies. Holders benefit from governance rights, incentives, and priority access to innovative AI models, creating a user-driven network for continuous evolution. By combining AI, DeFi, and decentralized infrastructure, Rogue AI delivers a scalable, secure, and profitable trading ecosystem designed for the future of on-chain finance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rogue AI (RAI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About Rogue AI

What is the live trading price of Rogue AI today?

The current trading price of Rogue AI stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for RAI?

RAI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Rogue AI?

In the last 24 hours, Rogue AI has seen a price movement of 6.45%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Rogue AI traded in today?

Within the past day, Rogue AI fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rogue AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:33:54 (UTC+8)

Rogue AI (RAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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