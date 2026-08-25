ROCKY Price Today

The live ROCKY ($ROCKY) price today is $ 0, with a 3.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current $ROCKY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $ROCKY.

ROCKY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 189,077, with a circulating supply of 1.00B $ROCKY. During the last 24 hours, $ROCKY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.064156, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $ROCKY moved -1.87% in the last hour and +29.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.05.

ROCKY ($ROCKY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 189.08K$ 189.08K $ 189.08K Volume (24H) $ 90.05$ 90.05 $ 90.05 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 189.08K$ 189.08K $ 189.08K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ROCKY is $ 189.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.05. The circulating supply of $ROCKY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 189.08K.