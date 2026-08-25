Rocki Price Today

The live Rocki (ROCKI) price today is $ 0.00339852, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROCKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00339852 per ROCKI.

Rocki currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 339,852, with a circulating supply of 100.00M ROCKI. During the last 24 hours, ROCKI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.06, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROCKI moved -- in the last hour and +613.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 169.93.

Rocki (ROCKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 339.85K$ 339.85K $ 339.85K Volume (24H) $ 169.93$ 169.93 $ 169.93 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 339.85K$ 339.85K $ 339.85K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rocki is $ 339.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 169.93. The circulating supply of ROCKI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 339.85K.