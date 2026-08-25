What is Robotics Intelligence about?

Robotics Intelligence is the first open-source, decentralized AI model powering humanoid robots. We're building AI for scalability, adaptability, and security for various use cases, including both industrial and consumer systems. By integrating blockchain technology with advanced artificial intelligence, RI delivers secure, transparent, and scalable intelligence for autonomous humanoids. Robotics Intelligence will enable intelligent autonomous operation with state-of-the-art perception, navigation, and interaction capabilities.

What is the current market price of Robotics Intelligence?

Robotics Intelligence is valued at ₦, moving 4.82% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does RI have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of RI. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Robotics Intelligence on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of RI?

The circulating supply stands at 999328455.492047, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Robotics Intelligence?

Robotics Intelligence generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does RI perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, RI's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.