About Robotic Doge Robotic Doge (DOGER) is a community-driven meme project on the BNB chain, created for and by Dogecoin lovers. It is an independent meme token that follows in the footsteps of Dogecoin, the most beloved meme token of all time, and pays tribute to Kabosu, the original Doge. Robotic Doge is shaping a new chapter as a robotic version in a futuristic world within the crypto space. Notably, the DOGER token does not have a team or taxes.

What is the current price of Robotic Doge?

Robotic Doge (DOGER) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 1.89% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Robotic Doge play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed sector, DOGER often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is DOGER being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, DOGER recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Robotic Doge?

There are 144520466384.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of DOGER?

Robotic Doge currently holds market rank #7855 with a market capitalization of ₦18608833.3385304380984000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Robotic Doge performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 1.89% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Robotic Doge compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed segment, DOGER demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.