Robotexon Price Today

The live Robotexon (ROX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROX.

Robotexon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,549, with a circulating supply of 70.00M ROX. During the last 24 hours, ROX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03880303, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROX moved -- in the last hour and +25.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.31.

Robotexon (ROX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.55K$ 26.55K $ 26.55K Volume (24H) $ 90.31$ 90.31 $ 90.31 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.93K$ 37.93K $ 37.93K Circulation Supply 70.00M 70.00M 70.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Robotexon is $ 26.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.31. The circulating supply of ROX is 70.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.93K.