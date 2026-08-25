What is Robotaxi about?

Robotaxi (TAXI) is an Ethereum-based blockchain project created to honor Elon Musk's ambitious vision of a fully autonomous future. It centers around the development of Robotaxis — a fleet of self-driving Tesla vehicles designed to disrupt the traditional taxi industry.

What makes Robotaxi unique?

The Robotaxi could redefine urban transportation by offering a more affordable, efficient, and sustainable alternative to modern transportation. It eliminates the need for human drivers, making it a revolutionary concept in the future of mobility.

What can Robotaxi be used for?

Robotaxi can be used to create a fleet of self-driving Tesla vehicles, allowing Tesla owners to integrate their cars into the fleet and generate a passive income stream while contributing to a smarter, more connected future of transportation.

What is Robotaxi's current price?

Robotaxi trades at ₦5.7206426765359120216000, reflecting a price movement of 2.59% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of TAXI?

With a market cap of ₦571947452.48248349448000, TAXI is ranked #3720 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Robotaxi generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of TAXI?

There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Robotaxi fluctuated between ₦5.5563815295352714432000 and ₦5.7653312710643257736000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Robotaxi compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦43.3263123027469823904000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence TAXI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does TAXI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.