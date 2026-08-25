RoboStack Price Today

The live RoboStack (ROBOT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROBOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROBOT.

RoboStack currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 53,140, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ROBOT. During the last 24 hours, ROBOT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01473035, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROBOT moved +0.49% in the last hour and +42.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RoboStack (ROBOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.14K$ 53.14K $ 53.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.14K$ 53.14K $ 53.14K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RoboStack is $ 53.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROBOT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.14K.