Which blockchain network does Robora run on?

Robora operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of RBR?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 1.25% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Robora belong to?

Robora falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad,Robotics category. This classification helps investors compare RBR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Robora?

Its market capitalization is ₦80463919.83812078544000, placing the asset at rank #6098. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of RBR is currently circulating?

There are 85005000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Robora today?

Over the past day, RBR generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Robora fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.