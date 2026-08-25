ROBIN THE HOODINI Price Today

The live ROBIN THE HOODINI (HOODINI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOODINI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOODINI.

ROBIN THE HOODINI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,374, with a circulating supply of 100.00B HOODINI. During the last 24 hours, HOODINI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOODINI moved -0.47% in the last hour and +25.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ROBIN THE HOODINI (HOODINI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.37K$ 39.37K $ 39.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.37K$ 39.37K $ 39.37K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ROBIN THE HOODINI is $ 39.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOODINI is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.37K.