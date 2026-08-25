ROB Price Today

The live ROB (ROB) price today is $ 0, with a 9.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROB.

ROB currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 89,244, with a circulating supply of 626.23M ROB. During the last 24 hours, ROB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00298178, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROB moved -3.06% in the last hour and +26.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.86K.

ROB (ROB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.24K$ 89.24K $ 89.24K Volume (24H) $ 7.86K$ 7.86K $ 7.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142.51K$ 142.51K $ 142.51K Circulation Supply 626.23M 626.23M 626.23M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ROB is $ 89.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.86K. The circulating supply of ROB is 626.23M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.51K.