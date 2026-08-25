Rkey Price (RKEY)
The live Rkey (RKEY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RKEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RKEY.
Rkey currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,837, with a circulating supply of 551.86M RKEY. During the last 24 hours, RKEY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00959271, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, RKEY moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.34.
The current Market Cap of Rkey is $ 56.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.34. The circulating supply of RKEY is 551.86M, with a total supply of 991441746.618303. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.11K.
-0.00%
--
+0.07%
+0.07%
In 2040, the price of Rkey could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
In the ever-evolving landscape of finance and investment, the concept of tokenization has emerged as a transformative force, poised to revolutionize traditional asset ownership. RKEY stands at the forefront of this paradigm shift, focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets, with a primary focus on real estate. Tokenization, the process of converting ownership rights of an asset into digital tokens on a blockchain, offers unparalleled accessibility, liquidity, and transparency. In our venture, we aim to harness the power of tokenization to democratize real estate investment, providing individuals with previously unattainable opportunities to participate in lucrative property ventures.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Rkey about?
RKEY is focused on the tokenization of real-world assets, primarily real estate. It aims to transform traditional asset ownership by converting ownership rights into digital tokens on a blockchain, enhancing accessibility, liquidity, and transparency.
What is the current price of Rkey?
Trading at ₦, Rkey has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact RKEY's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 551858413.4444 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Rkey?
Its market capitalization is ₦77202603.25870676056000, ranking #6091 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
RKEY recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Rkey fit within the Tokenized Real Estate,Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) category?
As a Tokenized Real Estate,Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) token, RKEY competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.