About Rizzyear Rizzyear is a community-driven cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain. Designed to combine the fun and accessibility of meme coins with a strategic focus on long-term growth, Rizzyear aims to redefine

What’s possible in the crypto space. By leveraging a strong and passionate community, transparent communication, and an ambitious roadmap, Rizzyear is poised to make a lasting impact.

What is the current live price of Rizzyear?

Rizzyear is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.78% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the RIZZYEAR market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Rizzyear's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7442, supported by a market capitalization of ₦26802602.6021702641224000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 920351402.4414228 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Rizzyear's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.