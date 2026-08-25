Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Rizz price today is 0 USD.RIZZ market cap is 13,628.84 USD. Track real-time RIZZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Rizz price today is 0 USD.RIZZ market cap is 13,628.84 USD. Track real-time RIZZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About RIZZ

RIZZ Price Info

What is RIZZ

RIZZ Official Website

RIZZ Tokenomics

RIZZ Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Rizz Logo

Rizz Price (RIZZ)

Unlisted

1 RIZZ to USD Live Price:

$0.00013629
$0.00013629$0.00013629
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rizz (RIZZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:27:36 (UTC+8)

Rizz Price Today

The live Rizz (RIZZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIZZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RIZZ.

Rizz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,628.84, with a circulating supply of 100.00M RIZZ. During the last 24 hours, RIZZ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0144525, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RIZZ moved -- in the last hour and +25.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.39.

Rizz (RIZZ) Market Information

$ 13.63K
$ 13.63K$ 13.63K

$ 12.39
$ 12.39$ 12.39

$ 13.63K
$ 13.63K$ 13.63K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rizz is $ 13.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.39. The circulating supply of RIZZ is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.63K.

Rizz Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0144525
$ 0.0144525$ 0.0144525

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+25.85%

+25.85%

Price Prediction for Rizz

Rizz (RIZZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RIZZ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rizz (RIZZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rizz could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rizz will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RIZZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rizz Price Prediction.

What is Rizz (RIZZ)

$RIZZ I Charm and attract with effortless magnetism.

RIZZ represents the ability to charm and attract with extensive magnetism. RIZZ is tokenized charisma and attractiveness.

Rizz is a community driven project on the ethereum blockchain. Rizz is short for charisma and this project has plenty of it. Do you even have $rizz?

Holders have grow by 50% since the CTO, same for our followers on X, market cap has also improved and content is being delivered, we’ve recently updated all our socials with the rebranding causing this increase. Roadmap is to growth the community and make the best and most memorable content to generate mass adaption

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rizz (RIZZ) Resource

Official Website

About Rizz

What is the live value of Rizz today?

Today, Rizz trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is RIZZ right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Rizz have today?

Rizz holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has RIZZ traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for RIZZ?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Rizz's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem asset built on --, RIZZ's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rizz

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:27:36 (UTC+8)

Rizz (RIZZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Rizz

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1264
$0.1264$0.1264

+321.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.1000
$2.1000$2.1000

+2,000.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008774
$0.008774$0.008774

+17.11%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6958
$0.6958$0.6958

+88.56%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2379
$3.2379$3.2379

-19.05%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.1000
$2.1000$2.1000

+2,000.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1264
$0.1264$0.1264

+321.33%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.074286
$0.074286$0.074286

+100.62%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6958
$0.6958$0.6958

+88.56%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.086305
$0.086305$0.086305

+12.27%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage