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The live Ripe DAO Governance Token price today is 0.255606 USD.RIPE market cap is 343,522 USD. Track real-time RIPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Ripe DAO Governance Token price today is 0.255606 USD.RIPE market cap is 343,522 USD. Track real-time RIPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Ripe DAO Governance Token Logo

Ripe DAO Governance Token Price (RIPE)

Unlisted

1 RIPE to USD Live Price:

$0.25235
$0.25235$0.25235
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:26:29 (UTC+8)

Ripe DAO Governance Token Price Today

The live Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) price today is $ 0.255606, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.255606 per RIPE.

Ripe DAO Governance Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 343,522, with a circulating supply of 1.34M RIPE. During the last 24 hours, RIPE traded between $ 0.248316 (low) and $ 0.265083 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 42.92, while the all-time low was $ 0.137896.

In short-term performance, RIPE moved +1.84% in the last hour and +24.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 268.20.

Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Market Information

$ 343.52K
$ 343.52K$ 343.52K

$ 268.20
$ 268.20$ 268.20

$ 255.61M
$ 255.61M$ 255.61M

1.34M
1.34M 1.34M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ripe DAO Governance Token is $ 343.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 268.20. The circulating supply of RIPE is 1.34M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 255.61M.

Ripe DAO Governance Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.248316
$ 0.248316$ 0.248316
24H Low
$ 0.265083
$ 0.265083$ 0.265083
24H High

$ 0.248316
$ 0.248316$ 0.248316

$ 0.265083
$ 0.265083$ 0.265083

$ 42.92
$ 42.92$ 42.92

$ 0.137896
$ 0.137896$ 0.137896

+1.84%

-0.49%

+24.77%

+24.77%

Price Prediction for Ripe DAO Governance Token

Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RIPE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ripe DAO Governance Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ripe DAO Governance Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RIPE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ripe DAO Governance Token Price Prediction.

What is Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE)

Ripe Protocol is an onchain credit protocol for borrowing against tokenized assets, with tokenized stocks as its primary focus. Users deposit collateral and borrow GREEN, an overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. GREEN is minted against the user's collateral when they borrow and burned when they repay. There is no lender on the other side of a loan, so borrowing settles in seconds without a bank, a credit check, or a sale of the underlying position.

Ripe is live on Base and Robinhood Chain. Tokenized stocks, including SpaceX, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Google, and GameStop, serve as collateral priced by Chainlink equity feeds, alongside crypto assets, stablecoins, and yield-bearing positions. The protocol brings a practice long used by wealthy investors, borrowing against a portfolio instead of selling it, to anyone holding tokenized stock: deposit the shares, borrow dollars against them, and keep both the position and its upside.

Everything a user deposits backs a single loan, with borrowing terms set per asset. The protocol is open source and has been audited by ChainSecurity and Anatomist.

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Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)Robinhood Ecosystem

About Ripe DAO Governance Token

What is the current price of Ripe DAO Governance Token?

Trading at ₦347.19370495531080528000, Ripe DAO Governance Token has shown a price movement of -0.49% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact RIPE's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1343929.8354366338 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Ripe DAO Governance Token?

Its market capitalization is ₦466611409.41002276336000, ranking #3931 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

RIPE recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦337.29158173001791008000 and ₦360.06646514819156904000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Ripe DAO Governance Token fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Robinhood Ecosystem category?

As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Robinhood Ecosystem token, RIPE competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ripe DAO Governance Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:26:29 (UTC+8)

Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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