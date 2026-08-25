Ripe DAO Governance Token Price Today

The live Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) price today is $ 0.255606, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.255606 per RIPE.

Ripe DAO Governance Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 343,522, with a circulating supply of 1.34M RIPE. During the last 24 hours, RIPE traded between $ 0.248316 (low) and $ 0.265083 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 42.92, while the all-time low was $ 0.137896.

In short-term performance, RIPE moved +1.84% in the last hour and +24.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 268.20.

Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 343.52K$ 343.52K $ 343.52K Volume (24H) $ 268.20$ 268.20 $ 268.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 255.61M$ 255.61M $ 255.61M Circulation Supply 1.34M 1.34M 1.34M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ripe DAO Governance Token is $ 343.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 268.20. The circulating supply of RIPE is 1.34M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 255.61M.