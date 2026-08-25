Riot Platforms xStock Price Today

The live Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) price today is $ 9.99, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIOTX to USD conversion rate is $ 9.99 per RIOTX.

Riot Platforms xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,791, with a circulating supply of 6.18K RIOTX. During the last 24 hours, RIOTX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 44.98, while the all-time low was $ 9.99.

In short-term performance, RIOTX moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.11.

Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 61.79K$ 61.79K $ 61.79K Volume (24H) $ 12.11$ 12.11 $ 12.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.95M$ 56.95M $ 56.95M Circulation Supply 6.18K 6.18K 6.18K Total Supply 5,751,576.134336249 5,751,576.134336249 5,751,576.134336249

The current Market Cap of Riot Platforms xStock is $ 61.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.11. The circulating supply of RIOTX is 6.18K, with a total supply of 5751576.134336249. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.95M.