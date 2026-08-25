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The live Riot Platforms xStock price today is 9.99 USD.RIOTX market cap is 61,791 USD. Track real-time RIOTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Riot Platforms xStock price today is 9.99 USD.RIOTX market cap is 61,791 USD. Track real-time RIOTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Riot Platforms xStock Logo

Riot Platforms xStock Price (RIOTX)

Unlisted

1 RIOTX to USD Live Price:

$9.99
$9.99$9.99
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:26:08 (UTC+8)

Riot Platforms xStock Price Today

The live Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) price today is $ 9.99, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIOTX to USD conversion rate is $ 9.99 per RIOTX.

Riot Platforms xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,791, with a circulating supply of 6.18K RIOTX. During the last 24 hours, RIOTX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 44.98, while the all-time low was $ 9.99.

In short-term performance, RIOTX moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.11.

Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) Market Information

$ 61.79K
$ 61.79K$ 61.79K

$ 12.11
$ 12.11$ 12.11

$ 56.95M
$ 56.95M$ 56.95M

6.18K
6.18K 6.18K

5,751,576.134336249
5,751,576.134336249 5,751,576.134336249

The current Market Cap of Riot Platforms xStock is $ 61.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.11. The circulating supply of RIOTX is 6.18K, with a total supply of 5751576.134336249. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.95M.

Riot Platforms xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 44.98
$ 44.98$ 44.98

$ 9.99
$ 9.99$ 9.99

--

--

--

--

Price Prediction for Riot Platforms xStock

Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RIOTX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Riot Platforms xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Riot Platforms xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RIOTX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Riot Platforms xStock Price Prediction.

What is Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)Solana Ecosystem

About Riot Platforms xStock

What is today's price of Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX)?

The live price is ₦13569.5762716976712000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of RIOTX are in circulation?

The circulating supply of RIOTX is 6183.785129269489, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Riot Platforms xStock?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of RIOTX across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Riot Platforms xStock today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦83931700.44088796808000, positioning Riot Platforms xStock at rank #5377 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is RIOTX being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Riot Platforms xStock?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Riot Platforms xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:26:08 (UTC+8)

Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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