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The live RioDeFi price today is 0 USD.RFUEL market cap is 251,942 USD. Track real-time RFUEL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live RioDeFi price today is 0 USD.RFUEL market cap is 251,942 USD. Track real-time RFUEL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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RioDeFi Price (RFUEL)

Unlisted

1 RFUEL to USD Live Price:

$0.000731
$0.000731$0.000731
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
RioDeFi (RFUEL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:25:58 (UTC+8)

RioDeFi Price Today

The live RioDeFi (RFUEL) price today is $ 0, with a 3.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFUEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RFUEL.

RioDeFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 251,942, with a circulating supply of 344.55M RFUEL. During the last 24 hours, RFUEL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.260951, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFUEL moved -1.45% in the last hour and +14.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.85K.

RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Information

$ 251.94K
$ 251.94K$ 251.94K

$ 1.85K
$ 1.85K$ 1.85K

$ 261.80K
$ 261.80K$ 261.80K

344.55M
344.55M 344.55M

358,029,580.0
358,029,580.0 358,029,580.0

The current Market Cap of RioDeFi is $ 251.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.85K. The circulating supply of RFUEL is 344.55M, with a total supply of 358029580.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 261.80K.

RioDeFi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.260951
$ 0.260951$ 0.260951

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.45%

-3.46%

+14.29%

+14.29%

Price Prediction for RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RFUEL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of RioDeFi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price RioDeFi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RFUEL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking RioDeFi Price Prediction.

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RioDeFi (RFUEL) Resource

Official Website

About RioDeFi

What is the live trading price of RioDeFi today?

The current trading price of RioDeFi stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for RFUEL?

RFUEL recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for RioDeFi?

In the last 24 hours, RioDeFi has seen a price movement of -3.46%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has RioDeFi traded in today?

Within the past day, RioDeFi fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RioDeFi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:25:58 (UTC+8)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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