RioDeFi Price Today

The live RioDeFi (RFUEL) price today is $ 0, with a 3.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFUEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RFUEL.

RioDeFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 251,942, with a circulating supply of 344.55M RFUEL. During the last 24 hours, RFUEL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.260951, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFUEL moved -1.45% in the last hour and +14.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.85K.

RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 251.94K$ 251.94K $ 251.94K Volume (24H) $ 1.85K$ 1.85K $ 1.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 261.80K$ 261.80K $ 261.80K Circulation Supply 344.55M 344.55M 344.55M Total Supply 358,029,580.0 358,029,580.0 358,029,580.0

The current Market Cap of RioDeFi is $ 251.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.85K. The circulating supply of RFUEL is 344.55M, with a total supply of 358029580.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 261.80K.