What is Rings scBTC about?

Rings is the meta-stable protocol of Sonic chain. It serves as the main bridge for Ethereum Mainnet stablecoins and ETH derivatives token holders to start earning yield on Sonic. Users can bridge ETH and stablecoins from Mainnet to Sonic, mint scETH, scUSD, and scBTC, stake them for stkETH, stkUSD, and stkBTC to generate yield, or lock them for veETH, veUSD, and veBTC to access governance power.

What is today's price of Rings scBTC (SCBTC)?

The live price is ₦107844852.61939022048000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.87%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of SCBTC are in circulation?

The circulating supply of SCBTC is 1.7269293399999999, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Rings scBTC?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of SCBTC across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Rings scBTC today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦186249565.48775187984000, positioning Rings scBTC at rank #-- worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is SCBTC being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Rings scBTC?

The recent price movement of 1.87% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Wrapped-Tokens,Sonic Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.