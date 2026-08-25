What is Rifampicin about?

Rifampicin is traditionally known as an antibiotic, but it’s been gaining attention for its surprising effects on aging. In tiny organisms like C. elegans (a model organism often used in aging research), Rifampicin has been shown to activate the cell’s natural defense mechanisms against stress and damage. Imagine it as a sort of "cellular coach," encouraging cells to stay healthy and resilient by protecting against harmful oxidative stress and maintaining the quality of proteins within the cell. These protective effects help the worms live longer and healthier lives. While it’s still early days, and we don’t yet know if Rifampicin can do the same in humans, its ability to promote cellular health makes it an exciting area of research in the quest for anti-aging therapies.

What makes Rifampicin unique?

Rifampicin's unique ability to activate the cell’s natural defense mechanisms against stress and damage sets it apart. It acts as a "cellular coach," encouraging cells to stay healthy and resilient by protecting against harmful oxidative stress and maintaining the quality of proteins within the cell. This mechanism not only promotes cellular health but also has shown to extend the lifespan of model organisms like C. elegans, making it a promising compound in aging research.

What is Pump Science?

Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit their own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms. It provides an interactive and engaging way to participate in longevity research.

What can Rifampicin be used for?

Rifampicin is traditionally used as an antibiotic. However, recent research has highlighted its potential in promoting cellular health and longevity. It has been shown to extend the lifespan of model organisms like C. elegans by protecting against oxidative stress and maintaining protein quality within cells. While its effects on humans are still under investigation, it presents a promising avenue for anti-aging therapies.

What is the current price of Rifampicin?

The live price of Rifampicin ($RIF) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Rifampicin positioned in the market?

Rifampicin currently sits at market rank #4493, supported by a market capitalization of ₦286133328.36455751064000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of $RIF?

The circulating supply of $RIF is 999655351.8 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Rifampicin?

During the last 24 hours, Rifampicin traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Rifampicin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Rifampicin reached an all-time high of ₦336.63279849760816328000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is $RIF trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Rifampicin?

The current price movement of 5.24% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Decentralized Science (DeSci),Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Pump Science Ecosystem,Binance Alpha Spotlight. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.