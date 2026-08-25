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The live Rifampicin price today is 0 USD.$RIF market cap is 210,653 USD. Track real-time $RIF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Rifampicin price today is 0 USD.$RIF market cap is 210,653 USD. Track real-time $RIF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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$RIF Price Info

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Rifampicin Logo

Rifampicin Price ($RIF)

Unlisted

1 $RIF to USD Live Price:

$0.00020792
$0.00020792$0.00020792
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rifampicin ($RIF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:24:41 (UTC+8)

Rifampicin Price Today

The live Rifampicin ($RIF) price today is $ 0, with a 5.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current $RIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $RIF.

Rifampicin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 210,653, with a circulating supply of 999.66M $RIF. During the last 24 hours, $RIF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.247831, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $RIF moved +0.18% in the last hour and +23.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.02K.

Rifampicin ($RIF) Market Information

$ 210.65K
$ 210.65K$ 210.65K

$ 1.02K
$ 1.02K$ 1.02K

$ 210.65K
$ 210.65K$ 210.65K

999.66M
999.66M 999.66M

999,655,351.8
999,655,351.8 999,655,351.8

The current Market Cap of Rifampicin is $ 210.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.02K. The circulating supply of $RIF is 999.66M, with a total supply of 999655351.8. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 210.65K.

Rifampicin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.247831
$ 0.247831$ 0.247831

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.18%

+5.25%

+23.33%

+23.33%

Price Prediction for Rifampicin

Rifampicin ($RIF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $RIF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rifampicin ($RIF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rifampicin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rifampicin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $RIF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rifampicin Price Prediction.

What is Rifampicin ($RIF)

$RIF token represents longevity experiments performed with the compound Rifampicin. These experiments are live-streamed on Pump Science.

What is Pump Science? Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit your own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms.

What is Rifampicin? Rifampicin is traditionally known as an antibiotic, but it’s been gaining attention for its surprising effects on aging. In tiny organisms like C. elegans (a model organism often used in aging research), Rifampicin has been shown to activate the cell’s natural defense mechanisms against stress and damage. Imagine it as a sort of "cellular coach," encouraging cells to stay healthy and resilient by protecting against harmful oxidative stress and maintaining the quality of proteins within the cell. These protective effects help the worms live longer and healthier lives. While it’s still early days, and we don’t yet know if Rifampicin can do the same in humans, its ability to promote cellular health makes it an exciting area of research in the quest for anti-aging therapies​.

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About Rifampicin

What is Rifampicin about?

Rifampicin is traditionally known as an antibiotic, but it’s been gaining attention for its surprising effects on aging. In tiny organisms like C. elegans (a model organism often used in aging research), Rifampicin has been shown to activate the cell’s natural defense mechanisms against stress and damage. Imagine it as a sort of "cellular coach," encouraging cells to stay healthy and resilient by protecting against harmful oxidative stress and maintaining the quality of proteins within the cell. These protective effects help the worms live longer and healthier lives. While it’s still early days, and we don’t yet know if Rifampicin can do the same in humans, its ability to promote cellular health makes it an exciting area of research in the quest for anti-aging therapies.

What makes Rifampicin unique?

Rifampicin's unique ability to activate the cell’s natural defense mechanisms against stress and damage sets it apart. It acts as a "cellular coach," encouraging cells to stay healthy and resilient by protecting against harmful oxidative stress and maintaining the quality of proteins within the cell. This mechanism not only promotes cellular health but also has shown to extend the lifespan of model organisms like C. elegans, making it a promising compound in aging research.

What is Pump Science?

Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit their own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms. It provides an interactive and engaging way to participate in longevity research.

What can Rifampicin be used for?

Rifampicin is traditionally used as an antibiotic. However, recent research has highlighted its potential in promoting cellular health and longevity. It has been shown to extend the lifespan of model organisms like C. elegans by protecting against oxidative stress and maintaining protein quality within cells. While its effects on humans are still under investigation, it presents a promising avenue for anti-aging therapies.

What is the current price of Rifampicin?

The live price of Rifampicin ($RIF) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Rifampicin positioned in the market?

Rifampicin currently sits at market rank #4493, supported by a market capitalization of ₦286133328.36455751064000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of $RIF?

The circulating supply of $RIF is 999655351.8 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Rifampicin?

During the last 24 hours, Rifampicin traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Rifampicin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Rifampicin reached an all-time high of ₦336.63279849760816328000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is $RIF trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Rifampicin?

The current price movement of 5.24% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Decentralized Science (DeSci),Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Pump Science Ecosystem,Binance Alpha Spotlight. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rifampicin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:24:41 (UTC+8)

Rifampicin ($RIF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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