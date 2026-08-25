RIBBIT ZYGO THE FROG Price Today

The live RIBBIT ZYGO THE FROG (RIBBIT) price today is $ 0, with a 52.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIBBIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RIBBIT.

RIBBIT ZYGO THE FROG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 114,744, with a circulating supply of 999.97M RIBBIT. During the last 24 hours, RIBBIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RIBBIT moved +1.47% in the last hour and +67.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.54K.

RIBBIT ZYGO THE FROG (RIBBIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 114.74K$ 114.74K $ 114.74K Volume (24H) $ 26.54K$ 26.54K $ 26.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 114.74K$ 114.74K $ 114.74K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,969,860.042906 999,969,860.042906 999,969,860.042906

The current Market Cap of RIBBIT ZYGO THE FROG is $ 114.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.54K. The circulating supply of RIBBIT is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999969860.042906. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.74K.