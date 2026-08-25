What is Ribbit Meme about?

Ribbit is a hopping crypto meme coin designed to help users take the leap into the world of cryptocurrency. It is distributed in a fair and transparent manner, with no pre-mine, no ICO, and no private sale. Ribbit is a meme token with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return, intended solely for entertainment purposes.

What makes Ribbit Meme unique?

Ribbit stands out with its transparent distribution model. 93.1% of the tokens were sent to the liquidity pool, which was then burnt, and the contract was renounced. Additionally, 6.9% of the supply is held in a multi-sig wallet for listings, pools, and improvements. There are no taxes or hidden fees, making it a straightforward and community-focused token.

What can Ribbit Meme be used for?

Ribbit Meme is primarily intended for entertainment purposes and does not have any intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It is designed to be a fun and engaging crypto meme token within the cryptocurrency community.

What is Ribbit Meme trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of 0.14% over the last 24 hours.

Is RIBBIT attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Ribbit Meme market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about RIBBIT?

With 420690000000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Ribbit Meme compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦ and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Ribbit Meme being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Ribbit Meme's long-term viability.