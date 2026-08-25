What is REXBT by Virtuals about?

REXBT is an AI Agent platform built on Solana, designed to provide holders with rapid and actionable analysis of new tokens, market trends, and project updates using on-chain data and diverse sources. It streamlines the token research process, empowering users to make informed investment decisions with ease. REXBT aims to democratize access to sophisticated market analysis tools, making them available to both novice and experienced investors alike.

What is the current price of rexbt by Virtuals?

rexbt by Virtuals is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 7.43% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of rexbt by Virtuals is ₦5.6994257815044888360000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of REXBT today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34215978.60701344720000, placing the asset at rank #7169 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is rexbt by Virtuals's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with REXBT.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999964526.786215 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does rexbt by Virtuals fall under?

rexbt by Virtuals is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact REXBT's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables REXBT to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.