REVV Price Today

The live REVV (REVV) price today is $ 0, with a 1.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current REVV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REVV.

REVV currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,042, with a circulating supply of 1.11B REVV. During the last 24 hours, REVV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.632317, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REVV moved +1.07% in the last hour and +17.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

REVV (REVV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.04K$ 100.04K $ 100.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 270.33K$ 270.33K $ 270.33K Circulation Supply 1.11B 1.11B 1.11B Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of REVV is $ 100.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REVV is 1.11B, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 270.33K.