What is Revuto about?

Revuto helps people manage and pay for their subscriptions by leveraging crypto and DeFi services. The end goal is to help users manage their subscriptions, avoid free-trial traps, and save money by paying less than they would with fiat money.

What makes Revuto unique?

Revuto stands out by allowing users to stake REVU in liquidity pools, providing liquidity to other users on their subscription due dates. This feature enables users to earn yield and make their money work for them.

What can Revuto be used for?

Revuto can be used to manage subscriptions, avoid free-trial traps, and save money. Additionally, it allows users to provide liquidity to others and earn yield through staking REVU in liquidity pools.

What is the current price of Revuto?

The live price of Revuto (REVU) is ₦2.0888454236378491216000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Revuto positioned in the market?

Revuto currently sits at market rank #4171, supported by a market capitalization of ₦379548790.72025960688000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of REVU?

The circulating supply of REVU is 182113458.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Revuto?

During the last 24 hours, Revuto traded within a range of ₦2.0185389904223264528000 (24-hour low) and ₦2.1905968709364349624000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Revuto from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Revuto reached an all-time high of ₦326.21451521393237368000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦1.5798436902751595992000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is REVU trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Revuto?

The current price movement of -4.57% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Cardano Ecosystem,Payment Solutions. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.