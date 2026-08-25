What is the current trading price of REVOX?

REVOX (REX) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -11.80% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing REVOX's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in REX?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is REVOX's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #7444 with a market capitalization of ₦25872115.431659647936000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about REX?

With 3000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to REVOX's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does REVOX stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications tokens, REX continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.