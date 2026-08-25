"Revomon is an online monster trainer RPG that fully integrates NFTs with cutting edge VR, allowing our players to create real value in a virtual world." "The REVO tokens will help the ecosystem as follow: - DAO: each token equals 1 vote regarding the request to drive the project development & in game features. - Being able to swap Revomon and wearables into NFTs in the game or using our Marketplaces (website/in-game) to buy/sell them. - Getting rewards from players in-game progression, a nice Play To Earn ecosystem fully integrated along the unlocked achievements in the game." 1. GAMEPLAY: https://revomonvr.gitbook.io/revomon/gameplay 2. HOW TO PLAY: Download the game here https://sidequestvr.com/app/4936/revomon & create an account here: https://app-v2.revomon.io/authentication/register 3. TRADE NFTs NOW: https://app.refinable.com/collections/revomon?tab=all-items

What is the current price of Revomon?

The live price of Revomon (REVO) is ₦13.0047613362324734384000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Revomon positioned in the market?

Revomon currently sits at market rank #4134, supported by a market capitalization of ₦387739435.85723027328000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of REVO?

The circulating supply of REVO is 29815476.029301323 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Revomon?

During the last 24 hours, Revomon traded within a range of ₦12.8371179825334817888000 (24-hour low) and ₦13.3636963242000519784000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Revomon from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Revomon reached an all-time high of ₦229.15876613068775904000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦7.0479211003486627136000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is REVO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Revomon?

The current price movement of 1.01% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Virtual Reality,Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Collectibles,Play To Earn,RPG,Adventure Games,Action Games. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.