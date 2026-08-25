What is Revolt 2 Earn about?

Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) is CULT DAO's first ecosystem token, built on the Polygon network as a Polygon POS token with a 0.4% taxation rate. It aims to support individuals working towards decentralization, complementing CULT's mission to fund protocols that further this goal.

What makes Revolt 2 Earn unique?

Each month, 490 stakers and 10 consistent NFT owners are randomly selected from all RVLT stakers (uRVLT owners). These 500 individuals are responsible for approving or disapproving submissions based on actions taken to support the CULT ecosystem, such as stickering, leafleting, shilling, or civil disobedience.

What's the history of Revolt 2 Earn?

Revolt 2 Earn was created by CULT DAO to support individuals contributing to decentralization efforts, allowing them to reduce reliance on wage labor by rewarding their actions through the ecosystem.

What's next for Revolt 2 Earn?

Revolt 2 Earn continues to evolve as a platform that incentivizes community participation in furthering decentralization and the CULT ecosystem, with ongoing developments focused on enhancing its utility and impact.

What can Revolt 2 Earn be used for?

Revolt 2 Earn is designed to reward individuals for actions that support the CULT ecosystem and decentralization, such as stickering, leafleting, shilling, or civil disobedience, helping users earn while contributing to the cause.

What is the current market price of RVLT?

It's currently valued at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Revolt 2 Earn have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, RVLT shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for RVLT?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of RVLT. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Revolt 2 Earn?

It has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of RVLT on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated RVLT is within the -- ecosystem.