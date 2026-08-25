Revolt 2 Earn Price (RVLT)
The live Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RVLT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RVLT.
Revolt 2 Earn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 177,579, with a circulating supply of 65.42T RVLT. During the last 24 hours, RVLT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, RVLT moved -- in the last hour and +27.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Revolt 2 Earn is $ 177.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RVLT is 65.42T, with a total supply of 65424725966677.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 177.58K.
--
--
+27.27%
+27.27%
In 2040, the price of Revolt 2 Earn could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
(RVLT) is CULT DAOs first ecosystem token, and has been built on the Polygon network as a Polygon POS token with 0.4% taxation.
Whereas CULT works to fund protocols furthering decentralization, RVLT seeks to support The Many individuals who are working towards the same goal.
Each month 490 stakers (+10 consistent NFT owners) are picked randomly from all RVLT stakers (uRVLT owners).
These 500 have the job of approving or disapproving submissions by the users of the actions they have taken to help the CULT ecosystem, and support the revolution. This could be as simple as stickering, leafleting, shilling or civil disobedience.
This protocol exists to allow The Many to not have to rely on wage labour fully, or in part and to fill the gap and pay users to further the cause of decentralization and the CULT ecosystem
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Revolt 2 Earn about?
Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) is CULT DAO's first ecosystem token, built on the Polygon network as a Polygon POS token with a 0.4% taxation rate. It aims to support individuals working towards decentralization, complementing CULT's mission to fund protocols that further this goal.
What makes Revolt 2 Earn unique?
Each month, 490 stakers and 10 consistent NFT owners are randomly selected from all RVLT stakers (uRVLT owners). These 500 individuals are responsible for approving or disapproving submissions based on actions taken to support the CULT ecosystem, such as stickering, leafleting, shilling, or civil disobedience.
What's the history of Revolt 2 Earn?
Revolt 2 Earn was created by CULT DAO to support individuals contributing to decentralization efforts, allowing them to reduce reliance on wage labor by rewarding their actions through the ecosystem.
What's next for Revolt 2 Earn?
Revolt 2 Earn continues to evolve as a platform that incentivizes community participation in furthering decentralization and the CULT ecosystem, with ongoing developments focused on enhancing its utility and impact.
What can Revolt 2 Earn be used for?
Revolt 2 Earn is designed to reward individuals for actions that support the CULT ecosystem and decentralization, such as stickering, leafleting, shilling, or civil disobedience, helping users earn while contributing to the cause.
What is the current market price of RVLT?
It's currently valued at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Revolt 2 Earn have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, RVLT shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for RVLT?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of RVLT. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Revolt 2 Earn?
It has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of RVLT on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated RVLT is within the -- ecosystem.
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