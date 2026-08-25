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The live Revest Finance price today is 0.00167121 USD.RVST market cap is 152,805 USD. Track real-time RVST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Revest Finance price today is 0.00167121 USD.RVST market cap is 152,805 USD. Track real-time RVST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Revest Finance Price (RVST)

Unlisted

1 RVST to USD Live Price:

$0.00167121
$0.00167121$0.00167121
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Revest Finance (RVST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:21:26 (UTC+8)

Revest Finance Price Today

The live Revest Finance (RVST) price today is $ 0.00167121, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current RVST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00167121 per RVST.

Revest Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 152,805, with a circulating supply of 91.43M RVST. During the last 24 hours, RVST traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.534352, while the all-time low was $ 0.0010145.

In short-term performance, RVST moved +0.04% in the last hour and +42.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.09.

Revest Finance (RVST) Market Information

$ 152.81K
$ 152.81K$ 152.81K

$ 2.09
$ 2.09$ 2.09

$ 167.12K
$ 167.12K$ 167.12K

91.43M
91.43M 91.43M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Revest Finance is $ 152.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.09. The circulating supply of RVST is 91.43M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 167.12K.

Revest Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.534352
$ 0.534352$ 0.534352

$ 0.0010145
$ 0.0010145$ 0.0010145

+0.04%

-0.12%

+42.42%

+42.42%

Price Prediction for Revest Finance

Revest Finance (RVST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RVST in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Revest Finance (RVST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Revest Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Revest Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RVST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Revest Finance Price Prediction.

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About Revest Finance

Discover Revest, the premier suite of permissionless yield management products providing users with total control over their future yields, maximizing the potential of both native on-chain and tokenized real-world assets. RVST Token: Accrues all ecosystem-generated fees. Revest Protocol: Tokenizes, locks, and manages any ERC20 assets with ERC1155 Financial NFTs (FNFTs). Regen Portal: Trade ETH perpetuals on-chain with up to 100x leverage using future yields as collateral. Resonate Protocol: Facilitates the trading of future yields from any yield-bearing assets on its decentralized marketplace. Redux: Deploy and manage future yields with AI-driven trading algorithms.

What is today's price of Revest Finance (RVST)?

The live price is ₦2.2700311872896761848000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.12%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of RVST are in circulation?

The circulating supply of RVST is 91433413.5882304, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Revest Finance?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of RVST across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Revest Finance today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦207557467.68736362840000, positioning Revest Finance at rank #4843 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is RVST being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Revest Finance?

The recent price movement of -0.12% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA), and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Revest Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:21:26 (UTC+8)

Revest Finance (RVST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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