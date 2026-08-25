Discover Revest, the premier suite of permissionless yield management products providing users with total control over their future yields, maximizing the potential of both native on-chain and tokenized real-world assets. RVST Token: Accrues all ecosystem-generated fees. Revest Protocol: Tokenizes, locks, and manages any ERC20 assets with ERC1155 Financial NFTs (FNFTs). Regen Portal: Trade ETH perpetuals on-chain with up to 100x leverage using future yields as collateral. Resonate Protocol: Facilitates the trading of future yields from any yield-bearing assets on its decentralized marketplace. Redux: Deploy and manage future yields with AI-driven trading algorithms.

What is today's price of Revest Finance (RVST)?

The live price is ₦2.2700311872896761848000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.12%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of RVST are in circulation?

The circulating supply of RVST is 91433413.5882304, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Revest Finance?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of RVST across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Revest Finance today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦207557467.68736362840000, positioning Revest Finance at rank #4843 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is RVST being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Revest Finance?

The recent price movement of -0.12% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA), and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.