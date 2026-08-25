What is Revenue Coin about?

Revenue Coin (RVC) is a token designed to enable holders to invest in high-tech companies, supporting their scaling efforts in marketing, sales, and social activities. Startups that receive funding through RVC allocate a portion of their revenues to systematically purchase RVC from the market, thereby reducing its supply and increasing its valuation over time.

What makes Revenue Coin unique?

Revenue Coin stands out as a deflationary token with a fixed supply governed by a smart contract. Its supply decreases through monthly buybacks and token burning. Companies within the Revenue Capital ecosystem contribute up to 10% of their revenues towards these buybacks. Additionally, a temporary locking mechanism is in place for RVC held by the team and largest investors, which helps mitigate the risk of sudden price drops.

What can Revenue Coin be used for?

Revenue Coin (RVC) functions as a revenue-sharing token. The agreement between Revenue Capital, the token issuer, and investors involves the systematic buying and burning of tokens. This dual mechanism of reducing supply and creating consistent demand works to increase the value of RVC over time.

What is the current price of Revenue Coin?

Trading at ₦, Revenue Coin has shown a price movement of -0.50% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact RVC's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 862441188.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Revenue Coin?

Its market capitalization is ₦75952952.59104291096000, ranking #6169 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

RVC recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Revenue Coin fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category?

As a BNB Chain Ecosystem token, RVC competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.