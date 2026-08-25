Revenue Coin Price (RVC)
The live Revenue Coin (RVC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current RVC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RVC.
Revenue Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,917, with a circulating supply of 862.44M RVC. During the last 24 hours, RVC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04277222, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, RVC moved -0.50% in the last hour and +0.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Revenue Coin is $ 55.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RVC is 862.44M, with a total supply of 1724900516.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.84K.
-0.50%
-0.50%
+0.48%
+0.48%
In 2040, the price of Revenue Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Revenue Coin (RVC) holders fund high-tech companies to scale marketing, sales, and social activities. Startups receiving funding allocate a % of revenues to the systematic purchase of RVC from the market, reducing supply and increasing its valuation.
Revenue Coin is a deflationary token, and its quantity is fixed in a smart contract. RVC supply on the market will decrease due to monthly buyback and burning of tokens. Companies from the Revenue Capital ecosystem are obliged to allocate up to 10% of their revenues to this end. In addition, the temporary blocking of RVC held by the team and the largest investors will protect it against sudden price falls.
Revenue Coin (RVC) is a revenue token. The settlement between Revenue Capital - the issuer of tokens - and you as an investor takes place by buying and burning tokens. Both burning (reduction of supply) and purchase of tokens from exchanges will increase the RVC value systematically over time.
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What is Revenue Coin about?
Revenue Coin (RVC) is a token designed to enable holders to invest in high-tech companies, supporting their scaling efforts in marketing, sales, and social activities. Startups that receive funding through RVC allocate a portion of their revenues to systematically purchase RVC from the market, thereby reducing its supply and increasing its valuation over time.
What makes Revenue Coin unique?
Revenue Coin stands out as a deflationary token with a fixed supply governed by a smart contract. Its supply decreases through monthly buybacks and token burning. Companies within the Revenue Capital ecosystem contribute up to 10% of their revenues towards these buybacks. Additionally, a temporary locking mechanism is in place for RVC held by the team and largest investors, which helps mitigate the risk of sudden price drops.
What can Revenue Coin be used for?
Revenue Coin (RVC) functions as a revenue-sharing token. The agreement between Revenue Capital, the token issuer, and investors involves the systematic buying and burning of tokens. This dual mechanism of reducing supply and creating consistent demand works to increase the value of RVC over time.
What is the current price of Revenue Coin?
Trading at ₦, Revenue Coin has shown a price movement of -0.50% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact RVC's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 862441188.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Revenue Coin?
Its market capitalization is ₦75952952.59104291096000, ranking #6169 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
RVC recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Revenue Coin fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category?
As a BNB Chain Ecosystem token, RVC competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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