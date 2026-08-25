What is RETSBA about?

Retsba is the main villain and antagonist of the Pudgy Penguins and Abstract blockchain. He is the first living, breathing villainous memecoin and his goal is to conquer the Abstract blockchain at all costs. Retsba is a memetoken that has built a thriving community through posts on X and Abstract collaborations. Retsba provides comedic and fantastical content via memes and social media posts that serve to give depth to the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem by providing them with the villain they've never had.

What is the current price of RETSBA?

The live price of RETSBA (RETSBA) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is RETSBA positioned in the market?

RETSBA currently sits at market rank #4550, supported by a market capitalization of ₦275038603.74121150680000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of RETSBA?

The circulating supply of RETSBA is 818760427.4303629 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of RETSBA?

During the last 24 hours, RETSBA traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is RETSBA from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

RETSBA reached an all-time high of ₦11.0282622242494906216000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is RETSBA trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for RETSBA?

The current price movement of 19.48% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Abstract Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.