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The live RETSBA price today is 0 USD.RETSBA market cap is 202,485 USD. Track real-time RETSBA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live RETSBA price today is 0 USD.RETSBA market cap is 202,485 USD. Track real-time RETSBA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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RETSBA Price Info

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RETSBA Official Website

RETSBA Tokenomics

RETSBA Price Forecast

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RETSBA Price (RETSBA)

Unlisted

1 RETSBA to USD Live Price:

$0.00024307
$0.00024307$0.00024307
+0.16%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
RETSBA (RETSBA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:20:39 (UTC+8)

RETSBA Price Today

The live RETSBA (RETSBA) price today is $ 0, with a 19.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current RETSBA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RETSBA.

RETSBA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 202,485, with a circulating supply of 818.76M RETSBA. During the last 24 hours, RETSBA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00811907, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RETSBA moved +0.45% in the last hour and +93.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.53K.

RETSBA (RETSBA) Market Information

$ 202.49K
$ 202.49K$ 202.49K

$ 5.53K
$ 5.53K$ 5.53K

$ 210.04K
$ 210.04K$ 210.04K

818.76M
818.76M 818.76M

849,317,198.3056172
849,317,198.3056172 849,317,198.3056172

The current Market Cap of RETSBA is $ 202.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.53K. The circulating supply of RETSBA is 818.76M, with a total supply of 849317198.3056172. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 210.04K.

RETSBA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00811907
$ 0.00811907$ 0.00811907

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.45%

+19.48%

+93.00%

+93.00%

Price Prediction for RETSBA

RETSBA (RETSBA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RETSBA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
RETSBA (RETSBA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of RETSBA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price RETSBA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RETSBA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking RETSBA Price Prediction.

What is RETSBA (RETSBA)

Retsba is the main villain and antagonist of the Pudgy Penguins and Abstract blockchain. He is the first living, breathing villainous memecoin and his goal is to conquer the Abstract blockchain at all costs. Retsba is a memetoken that has built a thriving community through posts on X and Abstract collaborations. Retsba provides comedic and fantastical content via memes and social media posts that serve to give depth to the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem by providing them with the villain they've never had.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RETSBA (RETSBA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Abstract EcosystemMeme

About RETSBA

What is RETSBA about?

Retsba is the main villain and antagonist of the Pudgy Penguins and Abstract blockchain. He is the first living, breathing villainous memecoin and his goal is to conquer the Abstract blockchain at all costs. Retsba is a memetoken that has built a thriving community through posts on X and Abstract collaborations. Retsba provides comedic and fantastical content via memes and social media posts that serve to give depth to the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem by providing them with the villain they've never had.

What is the current price of RETSBA?

The live price of RETSBA (RETSBA) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is RETSBA positioned in the market?

RETSBA currently sits at market rank #4550, supported by a market capitalization of ₦275038603.74121150680000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of RETSBA?

The circulating supply of RETSBA is 818760427.4303629 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of RETSBA?

During the last 24 hours, RETSBA traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is RETSBA from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

RETSBA reached an all-time high of ₦11.0282622242494906216000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is RETSBA trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for RETSBA?

The current price movement of 19.48% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Abstract Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RETSBA

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:20:39 (UTC+8)

RETSBA (RETSBA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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