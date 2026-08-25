Retardmaxxing Price Today

The live Retardmaxxing (RETARDMAXX) price today is $ 0, with a 8.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current RETARDMAXX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RETARDMAXX.

Retardmaxxing currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 83,918, with a circulating supply of 999.60M RETARDMAXX. During the last 24 hours, RETARDMAXX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00188142, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RETARDMAXX moved -0.18% in the last hour and +22.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Retardmaxxing (RETARDMAXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 83.92K$ 83.92K $ 83.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 83.92K$ 83.92K $ 83.92K Circulation Supply 999.60M 999.60M 999.60M Total Supply 999,595,605.090214 999,595,605.090214 999,595,605.090214

The current Market Cap of Retardmaxxing is $ 83.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RETARDMAXX is 999.60M, with a total supply of 999595605.090214. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.92K.