What is retardcoin about?

In the fast-paced, over-hyped world of crypto, where bots front-run trades and billionaires tweet market-moving nonsense, retardcoin stands proudly as the people’s champion — slow, irrational, and gloriously misinformed. Built on pure degeneracy and fortified by a community of diamond-handed apes who read charts upside-down, $retard is the only coin that proudly declares: “We have no roadmap, but we’re still going to the moon.”

What makes retardcoin unique?

retardcoin has quickly snowballed into a movement. $retard features zero utility, infinite volatility, and an unwavering commitment to bad decisions. There’s no whitepaper — just a napkin drawing of a rollercoaster with the caption “Wheeeee!” Unlike other tokens that pretend to solve real-world problems, retardcoin solves nothing. In fact, it creates problems — like explaining to your tax accountant why you YOLO’d your rent money into a coin called retard. But that’s the beauty of $retard: it doesn’t try to impress institutions, pass regulations, or make sense. It exists purely for the meme.

What's the history of retardcoin?

Disclaimer: retardcoin is a meme token with no inherent value, utility, or intellectual merit. It’s offensive by design and not recommended for anyone with common sense or financial goals. If you’re still reading this and considering a purchase, please consult a therapist — or at least your mother.

What's next for retardcoin?

The retardcoin community thrives on chaos. Fueled by late-night Twitter spaces, misspelled Telegram posts, and endless hype cycles, holders pride themselves on buying tops, selling bottoms, and repeating the cycle with delusional optimism. Forget technical analysis — here, we use vibes and TikTok astrologers.

How much is retardcoin worth right now?

retardcoin is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 11.13% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is RETARD going up or down today?

RETARD has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is retardcoin today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling RETARD.

What makes retardcoin different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, RETARD offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much RETARD exists in the market?

There are 999664434.100224 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is retardcoin's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦15.8472819440659351568000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.