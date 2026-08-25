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The live retardcoin price today is 0 USD.RETARD market cap is 37,483 USD. Track real-time RETARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live retardcoin price today is 0 USD.RETARD market cap is 37,483 USD. Track real-time RETARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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RETARD Price Info

What is RETARD

RETARD Official Website

RETARD Tokenomics

RETARD Price Forecast

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retardcoin Price (RETARD)

Unlisted

1 RETARD to USD Live Price:

$0.00003708
$0.00003708$0.00003708
+8.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
retardcoin (RETARD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:20:10 (UTC+8)

retardcoin Price Today

The live retardcoin (RETARD) price today is $ 0, with a 11.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current RETARD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RETARD.

retardcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,483, with a circulating supply of 999.66M RETARD. During the last 24 hours, RETARD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01166686, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RETARD moved +0.14% in the last hour and +48.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

retardcoin (RETARD) Market Information

$ 37.48K
$ 37.48K$ 37.48K

--
----

$ 37.48K
$ 37.48K$ 37.48K

999.66M
999.66M 999.66M

999,664,434.100224
999,664,434.100224 999,664,434.100224

The current Market Cap of retardcoin is $ 37.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RETARD is 999.66M, with a total supply of 999664434.100224. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.48K.

retardcoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01166686
$ 0.01166686$ 0.01166686

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.14%

+11.13%

+48.44%

+48.44%

Price Prediction for retardcoin

retardcoin (RETARD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RETARD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
retardcoin (RETARD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of retardcoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price retardcoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RETARD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking retardcoin Price Prediction.

What is retardcoin (RETARD)

In the fast-paced, over-hyped world of crypto, where bots front-run trades and billionaires tweet market-moving nonsense, retardcoin stands proudly as the people’s champion — slow, irrational, and gloriously misinformed. Built on pure degeneracy and fortified by a community of diamond-handed apes who read charts upside-down, $retardis the only coin that proudly declares: “We have no roadmap, but we’re still going to the moon.”

retardcoin has quickly snowballed into a movement. $retard features zero utility, infinite volatility, and an unwavering commitment to bad decisions. There’s no whitepaper — just a napkin drawing of a rollercoaster with the caption “Wheeeee!”

Unlike other tokens that pretend to solve real-world problems, retardcoin solves nothing. In fact, it creates problems — like explaining to your tax accountant why you YOLO’d your rent money into a coin called retard. But that’s the beauty of $retard: it doesn’t try to impress institutions, pass regulations, or make sense. It exists purely for the meme.

The retardcoin community thrives on chaos. Fueled by late-night Twitter spaces, misspelled Telegram posts, and endless hype cycles, holders pride themselves on buying tops, selling bottoms, and repeating the cycle with delusional optimism. Forget technical analysis — here, we use vibes and TikTok astrologers.

Disclaimer: retardcoinis a meme token with no inherent value, utility, or intellectual merit. It’s offensive by design and not recommended for anyone with common sense or financial goals. If you’re still reading this and considering a purchase, please consult a therapist — or at least your mother.

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retardcoin (RETARD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About retardcoin

What is retardcoin about?

In the fast-paced, over-hyped world of crypto, where bots front-run trades and billionaires tweet market-moving nonsense, retardcoin stands proudly as the people’s champion — slow, irrational, and gloriously misinformed. Built on pure degeneracy and fortified by a community of diamond-handed apes who read charts upside-down, $retard is the only coin that proudly declares: “We have no roadmap, but we’re still going to the moon.”

What makes retardcoin unique?

retardcoin has quickly snowballed into a movement. $retard features zero utility, infinite volatility, and an unwavering commitment to bad decisions. There’s no whitepaper — just a napkin drawing of a rollercoaster with the caption “Wheeeee!” Unlike other tokens that pretend to solve real-world problems, retardcoin solves nothing. In fact, it creates problems — like explaining to your tax accountant why you YOLO’d your rent money into a coin called retard. But that’s the beauty of $retard: it doesn’t try to impress institutions, pass regulations, or make sense. It exists purely for the meme.

What's the history of retardcoin?

Disclaimer: retardcoin is a meme token with no inherent value, utility, or intellectual merit. It’s offensive by design and not recommended for anyone with common sense or financial goals. If you’re still reading this and considering a purchase, please consult a therapist — or at least your mother.

What's next for retardcoin?

The retardcoin community thrives on chaos. Fueled by late-night Twitter spaces, misspelled Telegram posts, and endless hype cycles, holders pride themselves on buying tops, selling bottoms, and repeating the cycle with delusional optimism. Forget technical analysis — here, we use vibes and TikTok astrologers.

How much is retardcoin worth right now?

retardcoin is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 11.13% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is RETARD going up or down today?

RETARD has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is retardcoin today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling RETARD.

What makes retardcoin different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, RETARD offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much RETARD exists in the market?

There are 999664434.100224 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is retardcoin's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦15.8472819440659351568000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About retardcoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:20:10 (UTC+8)

retardcoin (RETARD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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