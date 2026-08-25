Retard Finder Coin Price Today

The live Retard Finder Coin (RFC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RFC.

Retard Finder Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 440,688, with a circulating supply of 995.98M RFC. During the last 24 hours, RFC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.133733, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFC moved +0.10% in the last hour and +21.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.72K.

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 440.69K$ 440.69K $ 440.69K Volume (24H) $ 12.72K$ 12.72K $ 12.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 442.40K$ 442.40K $ 442.40K Circulation Supply 995.98M 995.98M 995.98M Total Supply 999,839,856.418601 999,839,856.418601 999,839,856.418601

The current Market Cap of Retard Finder Coin is $ 440.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.72K. The circulating supply of RFC is 995.98M, with a total supply of 999839856.418601. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 442.40K.