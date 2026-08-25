What is Retard Finance about?

Retard Finance ($ReFi) is a community-driven meme token backed by its community of like-minded individuals. They post memes and share the most absurd and entertaining finance news in their community.

What makes Retard Finance unique?

They are constantly generating new content across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit, and will continue to do so with their unique and generative art that is circulating all over social media.

What's the history of Retard Finance?

They are building a community to spread awareness and poke fun at the complexities of finance, highlighting how it can sometimes seem nonsensical when broken down to its simplest points.

What is the current live price of Retard Finance?

Retard Finance is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.91% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the REFI market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Retard Finance's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7267, supported by a market capitalization of ₦30389602.59526446424000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999123143.254628 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Retard Finance's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.