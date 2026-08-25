Restaked sAVAX Price Today

The live Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) price today is $ 9.79, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current RSAVAX to USD conversion rate is $ 9.79 per RSAVAX.

Restaked sAVAX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 378,089, with a circulating supply of 38.63K RSAVAX. During the last 24 hours, RSAVAX traded between $ 9.62 (low) and $ 9.88 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 49.42, while the all-time low was $ 7.07.

In short-term performance, RSAVAX moved -- in the last hour and +17.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 76.97.

Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 378.09K$ 378.09K $ 378.09K Volume (24H) $ 76.97$ 76.97 $ 76.97 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 378.09K$ 378.09K $ 378.09K Circulation Supply 38.63K 38.63K 38.63K Total Supply 38,628.1312041537 38,628.1312041537 38,628.1312041537

The current Market Cap of Restaked sAVAX is $ 378.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 76.97. The circulating supply of RSAVAX is 38.63K, with a total supply of 38628.1312041537. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 378.09K.