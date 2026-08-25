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The live Restaked sAVAX price today is 9.79 USD.RSAVAX market cap is 378,089 USD. Track real-time RSAVAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Restaked sAVAX price today is 9.79 USD.RSAVAX market cap is 378,089 USD. Track real-time RSAVAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Restaked sAVAX Logo

Restaked sAVAX Price (RSAVAX)

Unlisted

1 RSAVAX to USD Live Price:

$9.79
$9.79$9.79
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:19:22 (UTC+8)

Restaked sAVAX Price Today

The live Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) price today is $ 9.79, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current RSAVAX to USD conversion rate is $ 9.79 per RSAVAX.

Restaked sAVAX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 378,089, with a circulating supply of 38.63K RSAVAX. During the last 24 hours, RSAVAX traded between $ 9.62 (low) and $ 9.88 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 49.42, while the all-time low was $ 7.07.

In short-term performance, RSAVAX moved -- in the last hour and +17.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 76.97.

Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) Market Information

$ 378.09K
$ 378.09K$ 378.09K

$ 76.97
$ 76.97$ 76.97

$ 378.09K
$ 378.09K$ 378.09K

38.63K
38.63K 38.63K

38,628.1312041537
38,628.1312041537 38,628.1312041537

The current Market Cap of Restaked sAVAX is $ 378.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 76.97. The circulating supply of RSAVAX is 38.63K, with a total supply of 38628.1312041537. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 378.09K.

Restaked sAVAX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 9.62
$ 9.62$ 9.62
24H Low
$ 9.88
$ 9.88$ 9.88
24H High

$ 9.62
$ 9.62$ 9.62

$ 9.88
$ 9.88$ 9.88

$ 49.42
$ 49.42$ 49.42

$ 7.07
$ 7.07$ 7.07

--

+1.83%

+17.00%

+17.00%

Price Prediction for Restaked sAVAX

Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RSAVAX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Restaked sAVAX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Restaked sAVAX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RSAVAX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Restaked sAVAX Price Prediction.

What is Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX)

rsAVAX is restaked sAVAX, allowing users to benefit from native sAVAX yield as well as rewards for providing crypto-economic security to Avalanche L1s.

Users deposit sAVAX and receive rsAVAX at a 1:1 ratio. Yield Yak then acts as a curator on Suzaku's restaking marketplace, deploing sAVAX as collateral to Avalanche Operators and Avalanche L1s, in exchange for rewards. These rewards are compounded into the value of rsAVAX.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Restaked sAVAX

What is Restaked sAVAX about?

Restaked sAVAX (rsAVAX) is a token designed to allow users to earn native sAVAX yield while also receiving rewards for contributing to the crypto-economic security of Avalanche Layer 1s. By depositing sAVAX, users receive rsAVAX at a 1:1 ratio. Yield Yak manages the deployment of sAVAX as collateral to Avalanche Operators and Layer 1s, securing rewards that are then compounded into the value of rsAVAX.

What is the current price of Restaked sAVAX?

Trading at ₦13297.9130830750952000, Restaked sAVAX has shown a price movement of 1.82% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact RSAVAX's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 38628.1312041537 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Restaked sAVAX?

Its market capitalization is ₦513564316.61560568632000, ranking #-- globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

RSAVAX recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦13066.9993727459056000 and ₦13420.1615179552544000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Restaked sAVAX fit within the Avalanche Ecosystem,Restaking,Liquid Restaking Tokens category?

As a Avalanche Ecosystem,Restaking,Liquid Restaking Tokens token, RSAVAX competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Restaked sAVAX

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:19:22 (UTC+8)

Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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