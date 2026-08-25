What is Restake Finance about?

Restake Finance DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization focused on becoming a yield powerhouse by introducing modular liquid restaking to EigenLayer. It provides a user-friendly platform for restaking liquid staking tokens, enabling users to maximize their on-chain rewards through its liquid restaking token, $rstETH. By using $rstETH, users can earn restaking rewards while maintaining liquidity, allowing them to compound their yield effectively.

What is the live price of Restake Finance?

Restake Finance is trading at ₦3.3665996481647042088000, showing a price movement of -0.19% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is RSTK today?

The price volatility of RSTK within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Restake Finance?

The token fluctuated between ₦3.3336061539064923536000 (low) and ₦3.4275201182133168768000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has RSTK generated?

In the last 24 hours, RSTK accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦3803.284640716064000, and the all-time low is ₦2.4984320131241069568000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Restake Finance?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does RSTK compare to other Ethereum Ecosystem,Restaking,Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens tokens?

Within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Restaking,Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens category, RSTK shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.