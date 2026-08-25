REST Price Today

The live REST (REST) price today is $ 0, with a 2.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current REST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REST.

REST currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 451,514, with a circulating supply of 499.89M REST. During the last 24 hours, REST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00138304, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REST moved +2.75% in the last hour and +45.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 993.98.

REST (REST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 451.51K$ 451.51K $ 451.51K Volume (24H) $ 993.98$ 993.98 $ 993.98 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 451.51K$ 451.51K $ 451.51K Circulation Supply 499.89M 499.89M 499.89M Total Supply 499,886,212.866924 499,886,212.866924 499,886,212.866924

The current Market Cap of REST is $ 451.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 993.98. The circulating supply of REST is 499.89M, with a total supply of 499886212.866924. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 451.51K.