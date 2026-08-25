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The live Resolv wstUSR price today is 0.290641 USD.WSTUSR market cap is 535,239 USD. Track real-time WSTUSR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Resolv wstUSR price today is 0.290641 USD.WSTUSR market cap is 535,239 USD. Track real-time WSTUSR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Resolv wstUSR Logo

Resolv wstUSR Price (WSTUSR)

Unlisted

1 WSTUSR to USD Live Price:

$0.290641
$0.290641$0.290641
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:18:53 (UTC+8)

Resolv wstUSR Price Today

The live Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) price today is $ 0.290641, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSTUSR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.290641 per WSTUSR.

Resolv wstUSR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 535,239, with a circulating supply of 1.84M WSTUSR. During the last 24 hours, WSTUSR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.14, while the all-time low was $ 0.057386.

In short-term performance, WSTUSR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.45.

Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) Market Information

$ 535.24K
$ 535.24K$ 535.24K

$ 46.45
$ 46.45$ 46.45

$ 535.24K
$ 535.24K$ 535.24K

1.84M
1.84M 1.84M

1,816,491.734300269
1,816,491.734300269 1,816,491.734300269

The current Market Cap of Resolv wstUSR is $ 535.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.45. The circulating supply of WSTUSR is 1.84M, with a total supply of 1816491.734300269. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 535.24K.

Resolv wstUSR Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.14
$ 1.14$ 1.14

$ 0.057386
$ 0.057386$ 0.057386

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Resolv wstUSR

Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WSTUSR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Resolv wstUSR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Resolv wstUSR will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WSTUSR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Resolv wstUSR Price Prediction.

What is Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR)

What is Resolv? Resolv is a protocol maintaining USR, a stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH) and pegged to US Dollar.

The protocol's main features include:

Issuance and redemption of USR against other tokens;

Maintaining sufficent backing by ETH at all times. This is achieved by hedging ETH price with short perpetual futures positions;

Maintaining RLP (Resolv Liquidity Pool), a liquid insurance pool designed to keep USR overcollateralized.

Both USR and RLP can be minted and redeemed by users in exchange for collateral deposited on 1:1 basis.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemCrypto-Backed TokensBase Ecosystem

About Resolv wstUSR

What is Resolv Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, a stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH) and pegged to the US Dollar. The protocol's main features include the issuance and redemption of USR against other tokens, maintaining sufficient backing by ETH at all times through hedging ETH price with short perpetual futures positions, and maintaining the RLP (Resolv Liquidity Pool), a liquid insurance pool designed to keep USR overcollateralized. Both USR and RLP can be minted and redeemed by users in exchange for collateral deposited on a 1:1 basis.

What is the live price of Resolv wstUSR?

The current valuation sits at ₦394.78230402227055608000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect WSTUSR?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Resolv wstUSR's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦727023667.07579477832000, Resolv wstUSR stands at rank #--, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

WSTUSR recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is WSTUSR today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Resolv wstUSR?

Factors include circulating supply (1841577.686022076 tokens), adoption trends within Crypto-Backed Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wrapped-Tokens,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Berachain Ecosystem,Soneium Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem,TAC Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Resolv wstUSR

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:18:53 (UTC+8)

Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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