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The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token price today is 0.148798 USD.RLP market cap is 240,394 USD. Track real-time RLP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token price today is 0.148798 USD.RLP market cap is 240,394 USD. Track real-time RLP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Logo

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price (RLP)

Unlisted

1 RLP to USD Live Price:

$0.148806
$0.148806$0.148806
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:18:43 (UTC+8)

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price Today

The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) price today is $ 0.148798, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.148798 per RLP.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 240,394, with a circulating supply of 1.62M RLP. During the last 24 hours, RLP traded between $ 0.148793 (low) and $ 0.149857 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.35, while the all-time low was $ 0.142556.

In short-term performance, RLP moved -- in the last hour and +1.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.47.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Market Information

$ 240.39K
$ 240.39K$ 240.39K

$ 15.47
$ 15.47$ 15.47

$ 240.39K
$ 240.39K$ 240.39K

1.62M
1.62M 1.62M

1,615,565.822386897
1,615,565.822386897 1,615,565.822386897

The current Market Cap of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is $ 240.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.47. The circulating supply of RLP is 1.62M, with a total supply of 1615565.822386897. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 240.39K.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.148793
$ 0.148793$ 0.148793
24H Low
$ 0.149857
$ 0.149857$ 0.149857
24H High

$ 0.148793
$ 0.148793$ 0.148793

$ 0.149857
$ 0.149857$ 0.149857

$ 1.35
$ 1.35$ 1.35

$ 0.142556
$ 0.142556$ 0.142556

--

-0.69%

+1.14%

+1.14%

Price Prediction for Resolv Liquidity Provider Token

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RLP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Resolv Liquidity Provider Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RLP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price Prediction.

What is Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP)

Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, an overcollateralized stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH). USR achieves its peg by hedging its collateral pool and maintaining a tokenized insurance fund called RLP. Users can stake USR to obtain the yield-bearing version called stUSR. USR is minted by depositing liquid assets, such as USDC or USDT, on 1:1 value basis. When USR is redeemed, a user receives a 1:1 equivalent to the notional amount.

RLP: ETH portfolio backs USR with a more than 100% ratio. Excess part of collateral acts as a backing for RLP - Resolv Liquidity Pool. Key features of RLP: RLP is designed to protect USR from market and counterparty risks. In exchange, RLP users receive higher portion of profits of the collateral pool. RLP has a price, representing value of ETH backing a single unit of RLP token; RLP price can vary. Collateral required for minting or redemption is based on the latest price;

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Resolv Liquidity Provider Token

What is the current market price of RLP?

It's currently valued at ₦202.11469570331031824000, reflecting a price movement of -0.69% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Resolv Liquidity Provider Token have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, RLP shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for RLP?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of RLP. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Resolv Liquidity Provider Token?

It has traded between ₦202.10790412359475384000 and ₦203.55315228706685816000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of RLP on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated RLP is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Resolv Liquidity Provider Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:18:43 (UTC+8)

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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