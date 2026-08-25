Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price Today

The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) price today is $ 0.148798, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.148798 per RLP.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 240,394, with a circulating supply of 1.62M RLP. During the last 24 hours, RLP traded between $ 0.148793 (low) and $ 0.149857 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.35, while the all-time low was $ 0.142556.

In short-term performance, RLP moved -- in the last hour and +1.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.47.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 240.39K$ 240.39K $ 240.39K Volume (24H) $ 15.47$ 15.47 $ 15.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 240.39K$ 240.39K $ 240.39K Circulation Supply 1.62M 1.62M 1.62M Total Supply 1,615,565.822386897 1,615,565.822386897 1,615,565.822386897

The current Market Cap of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is $ 240.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.47. The circulating supply of RLP is 1.62M, with a total supply of 1615565.822386897. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 240.39K.