What is Resistance Girl about?

Resistance Girl is a symbol of collective effort against online suppression, embodying the spirit of digital defiance. She champions the growth of TON — The Open Network and Telegram, rallying a decentralized community committed to fighting for digital freedom, enhancing network adoption, and fostering a space for open communication and innovation on TON.

Which blockchain network does Resistance Girl run on?

Resistance Girl operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of REGI?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -7.80% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Resistance Girl belong to?

Resistance Girl falls under the Meme,TON Ecosystem,TON Meme category. This classification helps investors compare REGI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Resistance Girl?

Its market capitalization is ₦91664593.10502959392000, placing the asset at rank #5939. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of REGI is currently circulating?

There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Resistance Girl today?

Over the past day, REGI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Resistance Girl fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.