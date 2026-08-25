Reservoir rUSD Price Today

The live Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) price today is $ 1.005, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.005 per RUSD.

Reservoir rUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 273,269, with a circulating supply of 271.95K RUSD. During the last 24 hours, RUSD traded between $ 0.994989 (low) and $ 1.017 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.02, while the all-time low was $ 0.861831.

In short-term performance, RUSD moved -0.55% in the last hour and +0.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.43.

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 273.27K$ 273.27K $ 273.27K Volume (24H) $ 27.43$ 27.43 $ 27.43 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 273.27K$ 273.27K $ 273.27K Circulation Supply 271.95K 271.95K 271.95K Total Supply 271,949.7894483778 271,949.7894483778 271,949.7894483778

The current Market Cap of Reservoir rUSD is $ 273.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.43. The circulating supply of RUSD is 271.95K, with a total supply of 271949.7894483778. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 273.27K.